Just minutes after Vanderbilt received their first 2022 commitment in Langston Patterson , the Commodores landed their second as Pinson Valley (Ala.) linebacker BJ Diakite announced his verbal pledge via Twitter.

Vanderbilt was the first power five offer for the 6-foot-4, 210-pound prospect back on February 16th.

Diakite starred on both sides of the ball helping lead Pinson Valley to a 6A state championship. The Commodores like his versatility and see him playing defensive end, outside linebacker, or wide receiver.

“(Vanderbilt’s coaches) said I was versatile, and that I was coachable," Diakite told VandySports.com back in February. "My coaches spoke highly of me and that I’m coming from a good coaching staff. Also, I would be a very good fit for their program and that I have a lot of potential."

Assistants Norval McKenzie and John Egorugwu played big roles in Diakite's recruiting process. He noted his excitement with the Commodores offer back in February.

“Coach McKenzie and Coach Egorugwu offered me," Diakite said. "It is exciting. I’m very happy. I cannot stop smiling. It’s a blessing and a dream come true.”

“It’s a very smart academic school. I will be getting a good education. It’s more than just football, they care about their players and treat them like family.”

Diakite will look to continue the legacy of another Pinson Valley product that starred at Vanderbilt in Zach Cunningham, someone he looks up to.

“(Zach Cunningham) is not afraid to fail. He’s persistent and never gives up. I love his work ethic. A lot of people say I remind them of him,” said Diakite.

“I look up to him. He’s a very good player and hopefully I can build a legacy like he did.”