The three-star prospect was one of the high-profile targets that visited West End for a junior day back on February 1st

The Vanderbilt Commodores picked a big offensive weapon on Saturday with the commitment of St. Thomas More (La.) wide receiver Jack Bech .

This is what Bech told Rivals.com Sam Spiegelman shortly after his Vanderbilt visit in February:

"The Vanderbilt offer was the most (surprising). I don't know. A school like that, taking a chance on me, it doesn't happen much. That one for sure (surprised me). Nashville is a really cool city. It's booming. There's like 300 people who move there a week. The city never shuts down. It's always alive and they have really cool facilities, a very nice stadium and I like all the coaches. They all made me feel like I was a priority there, so overall, it was a pretty good experience."

The 6-foot-2, 201-pound prospect is the 10th ranked prospect in the loaded state of Louisiana.

As a junior, Bech caught 91 passes for 1,668 yards and 20 touchdowns.

The Louisiana product becomes the Commodores' third overall commitment, joining Huntsville (Ala.) defensive lineman Tyler Bence and St. Augustine (N.J.) offensive guard Jake Ketschek.