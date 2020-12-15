Vanderbilt added some much-needed depth along the offensive line on Tuesday with the commitment of West Virginia transfer Junior Uzebu.

A redshirt sophomore, Uzebu entered the transfer portal back on November 10th after opting out in September after playing just one game.

During the 2019, he saw action against Iowa State and Oklahoma. In 2020, he started at left tackle against Oklahoma State but was eventually downgraded to a backup position before opting out and entering the transfer portal.

Coming out of Alapharetta (Ga.), Uzebu was ranked a 5.7, three-star in the 2018 class and picked West Virginia over the likes of Minnesota, Maryland, Illinois, NC State, Pitt, and others.

Uzebu is the second transfer commitment for the Commodores, joining Temple running back Re'Mahn Davis.