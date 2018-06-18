Vanderbilt has landed their latest commitment from Christian Brothers (Tenn.) defensive end Christian James, who took an unofficial visit last week and participated in the Commodores' annual Friday Night Lights camp.

The Memphis area product talked about what set the Commodores apart during his time on West End.

"I loved it all throughout the tours and thought this would be a great place for me," James explained. "Before I make a decision I always like the sleep on it, and once I did, I knew Vanderbilt was for me."

His conversation with head coach Derek Mason before the FNL camp was also an influential part in his decision.

"He told me what being a Vanderbilt man is and I loved everything I heard," James said. "He was talking about how they are a family and they stick together. It's a great place and he just blew me away."

"He's very upbeat and likes to have fun and seems like a guy I can trust."

During his time on campus, the 6-foot-4, 250-pound prospect also got to develop more of a relationship with defensive line coach C.J. Ah You.

"It's crazy the knowledge he has and I just love his attitude towards the game," he noted. "He likes that I'm athletic and have some length to me and can play anywhere along the defensive line.

James visited West End earlier this year for a junior day, but got a more in-depth tour of Vanderbilt and was impressed with their academics.

"Coming into I didn't know what the campus looked like and all with Nashville being all crazy, but once you get there it's a different environment. It's awesome. I also got to speak with different professors and I like their approach to education."

James becomes the third commitment in the Commodores' 2019 recruiting class, joining tight ends Joel DeCoursey and Jeffrey Blake. He also held offers from Northwestern, Memphis, Tulane, Tulsa, and others.