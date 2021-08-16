Commodores lose two commitments on Monday

Vanderbilt's 2022 recruiting class was trimmed from 19 total commitments to 17 as Wewahitchka (Fla.) linebacker Alex Williams and Klein Oak (Tex.) defensive end Dorian Gates backed off their pledges to the Commodores on Monday.

Gates was being recruited as an edge rusher and someone that would fit into "Star" role in Vanderbilt's defense. He committed to the Commodores on May 13th over the likes of Tulsa, UTSA, and Toledo. He took an official visit to West End in June.

Williams was a relative unknown when he committed to Vanderbilt right after attending the Commodores' spring game back on April 17th. While listed as an athlete, the 6-foot-1, 195-pounder was being recruited as an outside linebacker by Vandy's staff. He also claimed an offer from Ole Miss.

With two pledges now off the board, Vanderbilt's 2022 class is now ranked 36th nationally according to Rivals.com.