NASHVILLE, Tenn. – For a second consecutive season, Vanderbilt will begin its title hunt at the MLB4 Tournament from Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale, Arizona, Major League Baseball announced Monday.

The event, designed to showcase some of the nation’s top programs on opening weekend, is set for Feb. 14-16 and features a College World Series rematch against Michigan along with contests against UConn and Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. Additional schedule and broadcast details will be announced at a later date.

“We were very excited to play in the inaugural MLB4 Tournament and we are so gracious to be included again. This is and was, one of the best tournaments that we have had the opportunity to play in,” said Vanderbilt head coach Tim Corbin.

The Commodores went 2-1 at the inaugural MLB4 Tournament a season ago highlighted by victories against No. 25 Virginia and Cal State Fullerton. The Commodores batted .330 as a team and posted a .430 on-base percentage at the event.

“MLB is thrilled to welcome back Vanderbilt, as well as our new participating teams in Michigan, UConn and Cal Poly SLO to the MLB4 Tournament in February,” said Tony Reagins, Executive Vice President of Baseball & Softball Development, Major League Baseball. “We could not have launched this event any better given the caliber of baseball programs so far.”

Salt River Fields serve as the shared spring training home for the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Colorado Rockies. The 11,000-seat stadium opened in 2011 as the first MLB Spring Training facility to be built on Indian land in the nation.