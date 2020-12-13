NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt used a big first-half run and a strong performance throughout the second half to record an 84-41 win over Mississippi Valley State on Sunday afternoon at Memorial Gymnasium.

The Commodores (2-0) — who were playing their first game in 16 days after the program was put on pause due to COVID-19 issues — came out sluggish but soon found a rhythm, which included a key 13-0 run while holding MVSU scoreless for 5:30, and remained in front from there.

Dylan Disu led the way for Vandy with 17 points and 13 rebounds, while Tyrin Lawrence finished with 14 points, Quentin Millora-Brown tallied 12 points and 8 rebounds, Scotty Pippen, Jr. scored 11 points and Issac McBride had 10.

The Commodores shot 30-of-66 (45%) from the field, including a 10-of-37 (27%) mark from 3-point range, and out-rebounded MVSU 56-26.

Devin Gordon finished with 13 points to lead the Delta Devils, who dropped to 0-7 on the season.

Vanderbilt is scheduled to be back in action Wednesday vs. Richmond at Memorial Gymnasium. Tipoff is slated for Noon on the SEC Network.

A lot of time off, but not much rust

Vanderbilt was a bit sluggish out of the gate Sunday — which makes perfect sense after not playing in 16 days — but it found a nice rhythm pretty soon and kept its foot on the gas throughout the contest.

"It was weird," Disu said of being back on the court after the pause. "They had played six games and we had only played one, and we've had two weeks off, so it was weird playing again. It just took time to get into a rhythm and figure out who we are as a team."

The Commodores trailed 15-9 at the 11:27 mark of the first half, but put together a 13-0 run to go up 22-15 with 6:24 left in the frame. Disu’s 3-pointer just before the buzzer gave Vandy its 12-point advantage at the break, and it was in total control from there.

Strong second half

Vanderbilt led by 12 at halftime but really turned things up in the second half.

At the 12:41 mark of the frame, the Commodores had taken a 59-24 advantage after another 3 by Disu — and at that point were outscoring Mississippi Valley State 25-2 in the half.

The ‘Dores went on to win the half 50-19 over the Delta Devils, never allowing them to get back into it.

"We were just happy to play," Vanderbilt coach Jerry Stackhouse said. "A lot has happened over the past couple weeks, so just to get back to this point was a victory to be able to play a game today. I thought we were really good in the second half. Our main guys found a good rhythm and we were able to go down our bench and get some good minutes from a lot of different guys."

Disu can shoot it

Disu’s switch was certainly turned on Sunday.

Knocking down 5 3-pointers and finishing 6-of-10 from the field on the day, Disu led Vanderbilt with a double-double of 17 points and 13 rebounds and probably could’ve finished with much more than that if he had taken more shots.

"After the last game, I talked to Coach Stack and the coaching staff and they said I was a little bit passive shooting the ball," Disu said. "I think I only shot three 3's that game, so they just told me to be more aggressive."

Disu played 23 minutes for the Commodores and was a big spark throughout the game — especially early in the second half when he drilled a 3 off an assist from Pippen, Jr. to extend Vandy’s lead to 20 and seal it.

"My role is definitely different (this season), and I have to be more of a leader now," Disu said. "We lost a lot of guys, and we have a lot of freshmen now. It is different, but I don't think it's too difficult. I think it's gone pretty well."