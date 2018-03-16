Vanderbilt's Drake Fellows threw six shutout innings, center fielder Pat DeMarco had a big triple, and the Mississippi State defense gave VU some gift runs, as the Commodores beat the Bulldogs, 5-0, at Dudy Noble Field in Starkville, Miss., on Friday night.

Fellows walked five, but scattered three singles and struck out seven, running his record to 3-0. Vanderbilt improves to 13-5, and 1-0 in the Southeastern Conference.

Vanderbilt had 10 hits, with DeMarco, J.J. Bleday and Philip Clarke each collecting two. But two MSU errors that led to two unearned runs proved to be key also.

No. 25 Mississippi State struggled to find any offensive rhythm. The Bulldogs didn't register an extra-base hit, and left two on in the first, fifth and ninth innings.

Vanderbilt lefty Zach King threw three shutout innings in relief. He walked two and gave up two hits, striking out three.

In the third, with Julian Infante on, DeMarco drove one off the top of the wall in center, and the ball bounced hard towards second. It took center fielder Jake Mangum a while to run it down, and while DeMarco raced around third, his throw was off the mark as DeMarco scored.

It was ruled a triple, and Vandy led by two.

In the sixth, with two outs, Clarke on third, and Jayson Gonzalez on second, Infante grounded to shortstop Luke Alexander, who booted it. Clarke scored easily. Coach Tim Corbin sent Gonzalez home, and he beat the throw home.

All four runs came with two out.

Walker Grisanti scored on a Keegan James wild pitch in the seventh.

The teams play Saturday at 1 Central, and can be seen on WatchESPN. Patrick Raby will pitch for Vanderbilt.



