NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Vanderbilt’s offense continued its torrid pace and right-hander Patrick Raby matched the effort on the mound, lifting the Commodores to a 9-1 victory in the first of two games on Sunday afternoon at Hawkins Field.

With the result, head coach Tim Corbin became the 26th active skipper to reach 800 career victories. In 22 years of coaching, Corbin has recorded 694 wins at Vanderbilt and 106 at Presbyterian.

Raby (3-0) moved into a tie for third in program history with his 25th career victory. The Knoxville, Tennessee, native, who allowed just one run in five innings, matched Jim Gibbs (1981-84) and is four wins from tying the Vanderbilt record.

Cooper Davis lined a two-out, two-run double down the left field line in the fourth inning, putting Vandy (13-2) up 4-1. J.J. Bleday swatted his team-leading sixth home run of the season and two batters later, Philip Clarke deposited a two-run shot into the right field bleachers for a 7-1 advantage.

Hugh Fisher recorded his first career save, tossing the final four frames of relief. The southpaw permitted just three hits while striking out five.

Illinois State fell to 7-5 with the loss. Right-handed starter Jeff Lindgren (2-1) permitted six runs (five earned) on six hits while walking four and striking out two.

Vandy looks for its eighth consecutive victory when teams close out the three-game set this afternoon. The Commodores will send southpaw Zach King (0-0, 3.00 ERA) to the mound against lefty Matt Walker (1-1, 1.29 ERA). The game can be seen on the SEC Network Plus.