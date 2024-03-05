Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin recorded his 1,000th career win as the Commodores beat Eastern Michigan, 6-2, at Hawkins Field in Nashville, Tenn., on Tuesday.

Lefty JD Thompson started and gave Vanderbilt six shutout innings, allowing just three runners (all hits) while striking out a career-high nine.

The Commodores got two-run home runs from Logan Poteet and Davis Diaz, and a two-RBI single from Calvin Hewett.

Vanderbilt (11-3) has won six straight.

Poteet homered on the first pitch of his collegiate career, staking the Commodores to a 2-0 lead before Hewett added a two-out single later in the second.

By that time, Thompson established his fastball--which sat around 93--and didn't allow a runner until an infield single to start the fourth.

The Eagles didn't mount a threat until the fifth, but a two-out single resulted in an inning-ending, 9-5-6 putout at third.

Diaz hit a two-run bomb to left in the seventh, but Eastern Michigan countered with Logan Hugo's two-run homer off Alex Kranzler in the eighth.

Brennan Seiber pitched a scoreless ninth to finish things.

Matthew Polk led Vanderbilt with two hits and also scored a run.

The Commodores reached base 18 times but left 10 on and hit into two double plays.

All but 106 of Corbin's wins have come at Vanderbilt; the others came at Presbyterian. Corbin began his Commodore career in 2004.