Offensive report card: Vanderbilt vs LSU

Vanderbilt fell 24-17 to LSU and lost its second game in a row on Saturday.

What went right

Vanderbilt's offense unlocked a significant explosive play on its first play on the field on Saturday night. Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia found veteran receiver Quincy Skinner for a 63-yard touchdown that gave it a 7-0 lead.

Pavia's threat of running manipulated LSU's secondary on that play. His threat of running was significant on Saturday as he went for 7.2 yards per carry. Backup quarterback Nate Johnson also had his best game of the season against an FBS opponent on Saturday and rushed for 20 yards on 6.7 yards per carry.

Texas Tech transfer Loic Fouonji, who went for three receptions and 55 yards on three targets, also had his best game of the season. Fouonji was a nice complement to Skinner, who ended with 72 yards on three catches.

What went wrong

The bigger picture issue out of Saturday is that Vanderbilt's offense has some tape out on it and still hasn't found a way to teams adjusting in accordance.

Tim Beck's offense lost the time of possession battle for the third time in four games, lost the battle on the ground and scored under 30 points for the sixth-straight game.

That was also a byproduct of Pavia being significantly banged up, which was apparent as a result of the number of reps that Johnson got throughout the night.

Even with Pavia in there, Vanderbilt still couldn't generate an efficient passing or running game.

The Commodores threw for just 186 yards on a 54.1% completion percentage and had its primary back run for just 2.7 yards per carry on the night. Vanderbilt's offensive line reverted back to a performance level that wasn't there for the first five game of the season and appears to be worn down.

Beck's offense wasn't sharp on Saturday and hasn't seemed to have many answers oover the last four weeks.

Grade: D+

Vanderbilt got beat at its own game on Saturday. It lost the time of possession battle 34:43-25:17, it struggled to get it going on the ground and it just wasn't good enough to get the job done on Saturday.

MVP: Loic Fouonji

Fouonji had his best game of the season on Saturday and averaged over 18 receiving yards per target.

The Texas Tech transfer was supposed to be a more regular contributor than what he's been, but stepped up Saturday in Baton Rouge.

He was a small bright spot in a game where Vanderbilt struggled to find many.