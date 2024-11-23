Nussmeier, LSU down Vanderbilt in Baton Rouge

LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier threw for 332 yards and a touchdown as the Tigers (7-4, 4-3 Southeastern Conference) held off Vanderbilt (6-5, 3-4), 24-17, at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La., on Saturday night.

Vanderbilt’s Diego Pavia threw for 186 yards and a score and rushed for 43 yards and another touchdown.

LSU out-gained Vanderbilt, 471-308, and had 27 first downs to the Commodores’ 14.

Trailing 24-10 in the fourth quarter, Vanderbilt punter Jesse Mirco gained exactly nine yards on fourth-and-9 play from the Commodore 26.

Six plays later, Pavia scored on a 1-yard run with 5:47 remaining.

But LSU ran out the clock with a 10-play drive that ended at the Vandy 9.

The Commodores had a shot at a stop on a third-and-4 play from the Commodore 26, but officials whistled Vandy’s CJ Taylor for a disconcerting signals penalty that gave the Tigers a first down and set up the ability for LSU to run out the clock.

Vanderbilt’s Brock Taylor hit a 47-yard field goal for the Commodores’ first points of the second half. But the Commodore defense again couldn’t get a stop as the Tigers drove 77 yards in 10 plays with Nussmeier hitting Kyren Lacy for a 12-yard score, extending LSU’s lead to 21-10 with 3:32 left in the third quarter.

After LSU’s three-and-out on the game’s first drive, Pavia dropped back and hit a wide-open Quincy Skinner, who got five yards behind a pair of LSU defenders for an easy 63-yard catch-and-run.

After an LSU person foul on the touchdown, Vanderbilt squib-kicked and pinned the Tigers back at their 9. But the Tigers marched down the field in eight plays and got a 20-yard touchdown run from Josh Williams to tie it.

A three-and-out gave it back to LSU, which came up empty when CJ Taylor was there in coverage on a pass to Trey’Dez Green in the end zone.

Vanderbilt failed to convert a fourth-and-2 in the red zone late in the first half. LSU then marched 80 yards in nine plays on another scoring drive capped by Williams again breaking multiple tackles on a 21-yard scoring run.