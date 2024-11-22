Tyler Nickel needed pick me up, found break through moment Friday

The Vanderbilt wing had piled up a few "uncharacteristic" performances throughout the first five games of Vanderbilt's season and was searching for what he knew was in there.

The Virginia Tech transfer poured in 24 points, which matched a career high, on 50% shooting from the field while knocking down six shots from 3-point range in Vanderbilt's win over Seton Hall.

"That's gotta be the standard," Nickel said of Friday's performance. "I've gotta hold myself to that standard."

Nickel's "standard" performance on Friday night was a pick me up for his Vanderbilt teammates, which leaned heavily on him throughout the night.

The Vanderbilt wing understands what his teammates needed as a result of his four-point outing the night before.

"I've had off nights and bad performances and you see how guys step up all the time and vice versa," Nickel said. "I think that's what makes us really dangerous."

Thursday night Vanderbilt point guard AJ Hoggard was the alpha, but on Friday Nickel stepped into that role.