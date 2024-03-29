Bryce Cunningham and Miller Green combined on a one-hitter as Vanderbilt blanked Missouri, 4-0, at Hawkins Field in Nashville, Tenn., on Friday night.

Davis Diaz hit a two-run homer for Vanderbilt (22-6, 5-3 Southeastern Conference) while RJ Austin and Cam Kozeal each had a hit and an RBI.

Cunningham went seven innings and allowed just one hit (a third-inning leadoff single by Jeric Curtis) while walking two and striking out 12 over a 99-pitch outing in which he lowered his ERA to 2.42.

Green struck out one over two perfect innings and lowered his ERA to 0.63.

Diaz’s two-run homer in the second scored Matthew Polk and accounted for the game’s first runs.

Austin's single and Kozeal's groundout in the fourth added two more.

The Tigers (10-17, 0-8), who were three-hit on Thursday and didn't score until two outs in the eighth, didn't manage more than one runner in any inning.

Austin--who started in center on Thursdy--was back at first on Friday as Vanderbilt went with Calvin Hewett in center, Polk in left and Jacob Humphrey in right.

The teams play the series finale on Saturday at 1 Central.