Cunningham, Polk lead Vanderbilt past Houston
Matthew Polk homered and drove in two runs, Bryce Cunningham stuck out eight in 5 2/3 innings and Vanderbilt downed Houston, 3-1, on Saturday in the Astros Foundation College Classic in Houston, Texas.
Cunningham allowed four hits and two walks, with Houston's only run coming on Cameron Nickens' home run off him in the fifth.
Polk, a late substitution for Jacob Humphrey (who was sick but entered the game in the eighth inning as a left-field defensive replacement) accounted for the game's first run in the third. That came on a blast several rows into the seats over the high wall in left. His sixth-inning double scored Calvin Hewett with an insurance run.
Cam Kozeal's single scored RJ Austin with the game's other run.
Brennan Seiber picked up his second save with two innings of scoreless relief.
Vanderbilt out-hit Houston, 10-5, but left 10 men on base. The Commodores played errorless ball and struck out 11 Cougars.
Houston's best threats came in the second and the sixth. The Cougars had a pair of one-out singles off Cunningham, who got a fly ball to Polk in right to get out of that.
Houston's Harold Coll doubled to lead off the seventh, and Nickens hit a screamer to Polk in right that could have plated a run. But Polk retreated and grabbed it just before crashing into the wall.
The Commodores (9-3) face Texas (7-2) on Sunday at 11:05 a.m.
Vanderbilt topped Louisiana on Friday to ensure a winning weekend.
