Cunningham shines as Vanderbilt tops ISU on Saturday
Bryce Cunningham struck out 11 hitters and allowed two runs over eight innings as Vanderbilt beat Illinois State, 7-2, on Saturday afternoon at Hawkins Field.
Cunningham struck out the first five hitters of the day, setting the tone for a dominant outing. He allowed one earned run, threw 118 pitches (82 for strikes), didn't walk a batter and gave up just four hits.
Vanderbilt (13-3) had just seven hits, and no batter had more than one. Davis Diaz (two walks) reached base three times, scored a run and drove in another.
The Commodores' biggest offensive play of the game came when RJ Austin laid down a sixth-inning sacrifice bunt that plated both Matthew Polk and Calvin Hewett. A Jonathan Vastine ground-out and a Cam Kozeal single also plated runs in the inning.
Vanderbilt grabbed a 2-0 lead in the second on RBI ground-outs by Polk and Hewett and never looked back.
Illinois State's (5-7) only earned run came off Cunningham in the eighth on a Greg Nichols double.
Ryan Ginther threw a scoreless ninth for the save.
Vanderbilt has won the series. Game 3 will start at 1 p.m. Central on Sunday.
This season's baseball content is presented by the Murfreesboro Pure Milk Company, a family-owned, third-generation milk and ice cream distribution company located in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. A partnership began over 50 years ago with Purity Dairy in Nashville to provide Purity milk and ice cream to consumers in middle Tennessee, and they now serve southern Kentucky, northern Alabama and Chattanooga and north Georgia. Today, they supply grocery stores, convenience stories and others with Purity products, as well as Mayfield, Nestle and Haagen Dazs ice cream. For more information, visit their website at MPMCI.com.