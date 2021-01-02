Current 2022 Targets: Guards
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
According to Vanderbilt's basketball roster, guards Maxwell Evans and DJ Harvey are listed as seniors, although Harvey on his third year of eligibility on the hardwood so he's expected to return ne...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news