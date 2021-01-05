Current 2022 Targets: Small Forwards
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Vanderbilt has offered six small forwards in the 2022 class, but the main focus appears to be on the No. 14 player in the class who happens to play down the road at Cane Ridge (Tenn.).Here is a clo...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news