One of college baseball's most respected media outlets slots Vanderbilt as its top team in its preseason rankings.

The Commodores headline D1 Baseball's preseason poll, which were released on Monday. VU beat out SEC rival LSU (No. 2) for the top spot.

Vanderbilt went 35-27 a year ago, and fell in the Nashville Super Regional to Mississippi State. But VU returns a roster loaded with experience and talent, and, by its standards, unprecedented senior starting experience.

The offense is headlined by three returning senior starters--first baseman Julian Infante, shortstop Ethan Paul and catcher/left fielder Stephen Scott--as well as a potential first-round draft pick in right fielder J.J. Bleday and a trio of elite sophomores in DH/catcher Philip Clarke, center fielder Pat DeMarco and second baseman/utility man Austin Martin.

On the mound, VU returns Friday night starter Drake Fellows, as well as former Team USA member Patrick Raby, another senior, and sophomore Mason Hickman. Behind them are a load of other talented arms, headlined by freshman Kumar Rocker.

D1 graded teams on the 20-80 scouting scale. It gave the Commodores "65" grades for hitting, power, defense, starting pitching and defense/intangibles, a "70" for the bullpen, and a "60" for speed.

Vanderbilt was one of eight Southeastern Conference teams in the rankings, the others being Florida (6), Georgia (9), Ole Miss (10), Mississippi State (14), Arkansas (16) and Auburn (22).

Vanderbilt plays Florida, Arkansas and Auburn at home, each for a three-game series, and travels to play three at Georgia.

VU also travels for one game at No. 4 Louisville, and opens its season with neutral-site games in Talking Stick, Ariz., against Cal State Fullerton (25) and TCU (19) on the season's first weekend, which is Feb. 15-17.

On Monday, D1 discussed its rankings on its podcast, linked here.

