Daniels, Dorsey sign with Vanderbilt basketball
Vanderbilt basketball's pair of 2021 commits — Peyton Daniels and Gabe Dorsey — have officially signed their National Letters of Intent to play for Coach Jerry Stackhouse and the Commodores.
“Peyton and Gabe are two more talented players that can help us continue our momentum and take the next step,” Stackhouse said in a press release Wednesday afternoon. “They can really score the basketball, show tremendous maturity, and represent all the qualities of the ‘Vanderbilt Man’ on and off the court. We can’t wait to see them in black and gold.”
Daniels, a three-star point guard from Ellenwood, Georgia, committed to Vandy back on June 24 and chose the 'Dores over eight other schools — including fellow Southeastern Conference programs Alabama, Georgia and Ole Miss.
Daniels — who was Vandy's first 2021 commit — is a 6-foot-2, 175-pound prospect who averaged 23 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals per game as a junior last season at Tri-Cities High School.
"I got to know Peyton at an early age, and I’ve had the opportunity to watch him grow as a player and mature on and off the court," Stackhouse said. "He is a tremendous player. He can shoot, he has good size and has a great understanding of the game. We are extremely excited to have him in the fold and ready to Anchor Down with us.”
Dorsey is a lengthy 6-foot-6, 205 pound forward out of Pottstown, Pennsylvania who pledged to Vandy back on Aug. 2. Also a three-star prospect, Dorsey chose the 'Dores over a long list of schools — including Harvard, Miami, Penn State, Providence, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and Xavier.
Dorsey, who plays for The Hill School, is a sharpshooter who set the school record for career 3-pointers as a junior with 184.
"What we want to describe as the Vanderbilt man — he represents it," Stackhouse said. "He is an unbelievable young man off the court. I’ve been blown away by how mature he is, and that maturity translates to the basketball court. He does a lot of great things. His strength is shooting the basketball, but he takes just as much pride on the defensive end."
Vandy's recruiting class ranks 51st nationally and 10th among SEC schools.