Vanderbilt basketball's pair of 2021 commits — Peyton Daniels and Gabe Dorsey — have officially signed their National Letters of Intent to play for Coach Jerry Stackhouse and the Commodores.

“Peyton and Gabe are two more talented players that can help us continue our momentum and take the next step,” Stackhouse said in a press release Wednesday afternoon. “They can really score the basketball, show tremendous maturity, and represent all the qualities of the ‘Vanderbilt Man’ on and off the court. We can’t wait to see them in black and gold.”

Daniels, a three-star point guard from Ellenwood, Georgia, committed to Vandy back on June 24 and chose the 'Dores over eight other schools — including fellow Southeastern Conference programs Alabama, Georgia and Ole Miss.

Daniels — who was Vandy's first 2021 commit — is a 6-foot-2, 175-pound prospect who averaged 23 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals per game as a junior last season at Tri-Cities High School.

"I got to know Peyton at an early age, and I’ve had the opportunity to watch him grow as a player and mature on and off the court," Stackhouse said. "He is a tremendous player. He can shoot, he has good size and has a great understanding of the game. We are extremely excited to have him in the fold and ready to Anchor Down with us.”