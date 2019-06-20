Brooklyn, N.Y. - Former Vanderbilt point guard Darius Garland was drafted fifth overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers during Thursday night's NBA Draft in New York.

Garland averaged 16.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.6 assists in five games for the Commodores this past season before a meniscus injury to his left knee against Kent State on November 23rd sidelined him for the rest of the year.

Garland was a five-star prospect coming out of local Brentwood Academy (Tenn.) and ranked 17th nationally by Rivals.com.