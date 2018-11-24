NOTE: The story has been updated with additional details and clarifications since its original publication, which came minutes after VU's press release on the injury.

Vanderbilt guard Darius Garland, who left Friday's Kent State game with a left knee injury, has a meniscus injury, according to a press release from Vanderbilt.

A timetable for a return has not been set. Sources have told VandySports they expect Garland to be out a few weeks, but do believe he'll be able to play again this season.

Garland left Friday's loss with Kent State after approximately two minutes, scoring on a lay-up before falling to the floor in pain. Garland attempted to play through the injury but was unsuccessful. He spent the remainder of the first half in the locker room before watching the second half in street clothes from the bench.

Vanderbilt's starting point guard, was coming off a 33-point performance against Liberty. He's shooting .537 from the field, .478 from 3 and .750 from the foul line, with 13 assists and 15 turnovers.

Garland was a McDonald's All-American a year ago, VU's leader in minutes played and scoring coming into Friday's game against Kent State. Despite the abbreviated outing, he still leads the 'Dores in scoring (16.2 ppg).

Sophomore Saben Lee, who played point guard for the Commodores for long stretches last year, is expected to take over at the point. Lee has started every game this season at shooting guard, but has shared ball-handling duties with Garland at times.