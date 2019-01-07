Multiple sources have confirmed to VandySports.com that Darius Garland is enrolled for spring semester classes at Vanderbilt.

Garland, VU's starting point guard, injured his knee about two minutes into the Commodores' Nov. 23 loss to Kent State and hasn't played since. Garland is expected to be lost for the season.

The five-star recruit was the No. 17 player in the Class of 2018, according to Rivals, and also played in the McDonald's All-American Game. Garland is considered a consensus first-round pick for the 2019 NBA Draft should he declare early.

However, Garland doesn't have to declare his intentions to go pro until April 21, and staying in school would obviously aid in keeping his eligibility should he return to Vanderbilt for the 2019-20 season.

Garland led Vanderbilt in scoring at 16.2 points per game, shot 53.7 percent from the field and 47.8 percent from 3-point range. The Commodores were 4-0 heading into the Kent State game.