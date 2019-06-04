The 2019 draft is a big one for Vanderbilt. The Commodores not only have the nation's top recruiting class to protect, but also have a number of current players who could have decisions to make regarding returning for 2020, depending on how much money they're offered.

Leiter's fastball has been clocked as high as 98. He's the kind of prospect that rarely makes it to college, but had a price tag rumored to be around $4 million, and MLB teams weren't willing to pay the price.

The best news of the night for VU was that Jack Leiter , according to NJ.com, has informed MLB clubs that he's headed to Vanderbilt. Leiter, the son of former MLB star pitcher Al Leiter, was ranked the No. 21 player in the draft, according to Baseball America .

Volpe's potential defection would be a big blow to Vanderbilt, as he may have been the front-runner to replace senior Ethan Paul at short next season.

In recent years, over 90 percent of players selected in that range go pro. Slot value for those picks : $2,365,000 for Volpe, $1,403,200 for Williams and $1,214,300 for Fletcher.

Leiter's decision aside, the rest of the night went poorly for VU in regards to prep prospects. The Yankees took Leiter's teammate, shortstop Anthony Volpe , 30th overall in Round 1, while right-handed pitcher Kendall Williams (Blue Jays, No. 52 overall) and outfielder Trejyn Fletcher ( Cardinals, Pick 58) both went in Round 2.

Vanderbilt could potentially have every starter except sophomore third baseman Austin Martin--who isn't eligible for the draft--get picked this week, plus, a number of pitchers.

The two names to watch are draft-eligible sophomores, catcher Philip Clarke and center fielder Pat DeMarco.

Clarke, a first-team All-Southeastern Conference catcher, is ranked the No. 162 prospect for the draft according to Baseball America. Slot value for the No. 162 pick is $318,200.

DeMarco, whose stock may have dipped a bit due to his struggles with putting the ball in play--he's struck out 27 percent of the time this year--is the No. 211 prospect for the draft, according to BA. Slot value there is $213,300.

The two have an extra year of leverage, making it difficult for MLB teams to low-ball either.

Junior catcher/DH Ty Duvall is a wild card. He does not appear in BA's top 500, but Duvall had a terrific year at the plate. If Clarke goes, Duvall could take over every day behind the plate and boost his stock. However, he also loses a leverage year if he's drafted and goes.

Junior Zach King entered this season as a top-10-round prospect, but struggled with control and had an unexpected down year. BA doesn't have the left-hander in its top 500, but King was consistently hitting 96-98 in his Sunday night appearance, and throwing strikes. King could return next year and contend for a rotation spot, and boost his stock if he pitched well. On the other hand, teams draft on potential, and King certainly showed plenty in his last outing.

Jackson Gillis struggled with confidence this year and threw just seven innings this season, but has shown enough MLB-type stuff in big spots throughout his career that he's still ranked 337th by BA. It'll be interesting to see where the junior lefty goes.

Second baseman Harrison Ray is speedy and athletic and improved markedly with the bat within the last month. He adapted well to second and should get picked somewhere. But Ray also flashed some late-season pop and also has potential to improve with a return.

Left-handed reliever A.J. Franklin is another junior who could get picked, and face a decision about returning.

Junior starting pitcher Drake Fellows (BA No. 161) would likely be gone if picked where expected. Slot value for the No. 161 pick is $321,100.



Seniors Patrick Raby (BA: 447), Ethan Paul (335), Stephen Scott and Julian Infante will all be gone regardless, and each should get drafted.