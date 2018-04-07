NASHVILLE – Vanderbilt rode the arm of right-hander Chandler Day and busted through with a three-run fourth to snap a six-game losing streak and defeat No. 16 Georgia, 5-3 on Friday afternoon at Hawkins Field.

The No. 15 Commodores (18-13, 6-5 SEC) overcame a one-run deficit, scoring three times in the fourth courtesy of consecutive one-out RBI-base hits from Stephen Scott, Connor Kaiser and Harrison Ray.

The production was enough for Day, who held Georgia (23-8, 8-3 SEC) to one run on four hits while matching a career-high with 10 strikeouts in relief. After allowing a two-out, run-scoring single in the ninth, the junior stranded two runners with a three-pitch punch out.

Vandy’s bottom four hitters combined to go 5-for-13 and contribute four of the team’s five RBIs alongside three runs. Making his third start of the season, Ray reached base three times while adding a team-high two hits.

The Dores scored a single run in each of the first two innings, evening the game at 2-2 in the second after the Bulldogs used a leadoff single and walk to manufacture a pair of runs in the top half of the frame.

Pat DeMarco tagged a leadoff opposite-field home run in the second. Two innings later, Vanderbilt struck big, sending eight hitters to the plate in a three-run fourth that got started with a four-pitch walk to Ethan Paul.

Commodore starter Patrick Raby evaded trouble in the third, using a fly-out to strand UGA runners at the corners. After committing three errors on Thursday, Vanderbilt's defense played error-free baseball and added a helping hand in the fourth as a DeMarco relay cut down Adam Sasser looking to turn a leadoff single into a double.

Day (1-0) picked up his first win while notching his most strikeouts since fanning as many on April 4 a season ago against UT Martin. UGA starter Ryan Webb (1-3) was handed the loss, allowing six hits and five runs while walking three in four innings.

Ray paced the Dores with his second multi-hit game of the season, finishing 2-for-2 with an RBI. Six different Commodores combined to record seven hits including DeMarco, who added his third homer of the season.

For the 11th time in 16 home games, Vandy held its opponent to three runs or fewer. Georgia recorded 10 hits but finished just 3-for-16 with runners aboard. Eight-hole hitter Mason Meadows led the Bulldogs with a 3-for-4 outing alongside one run and an RBI.

The teams return to action on Saturday with the rubber match scheduled for 2 p.m. from Hawkins Field. The game will be streamed on the SEC Network Plus as Vandy seeks consecutive wins for the first time since March 17-18.