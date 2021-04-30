Former Vanderbilt defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo was selected by the Indianapolis Colts with the 54th pick of the second round during Friday's NFL Draft.

Throughout his career, the 6-foot-5, 285-pound talent tallied 122 tackles, 8 sacks, 26.5 tackles for loss in 41 games for the Commodores. Odeyingbo earned second-team, All-SEC honors during the 2020 season.

Odeyingbo suffered an achilles injury before he could participate in the 2021 Senior Bowl.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport tweeted that Odeyingbo is expected to be cleared by August and return to play in September or October.

Coming out of Carrolton (Tex.) Ranchview, Odeyingbo was ranked a 5.6, three-star prospect according to Rivals.com in the 2017 recruiting class, choosing the Commodores over the likes of Baylor, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Oklahoma, Purdue, Texas, and others.