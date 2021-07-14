DE Darren Agu finds new home at Vanderbilt

On Wednesday, the 6-foot-6, 228-pound prospect became the latest addition to Vanderbilt's impressive class.

Three-star athlete Darren Agu had been a part of Notre Dame's recruiting class for just over three months until he backed off his pledge on Sunday evening.

Vanderbilt already has a talented defensive end from Rabun Gap (Ga.) Nacoochee committed in the 2022 recruiting class in Linus Zunk , now they have two.

Agu was born in Ireland and grew up in England before moving to the United States in August of last year.

Last fall was the first season Agu participated in 11-man football where he earned All-State honors while helping lead his Rabun Gap Nacoochee team to a 7-2 record.

BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer saw Agu earlier this spring at the VTO Camp stop in Atlanta where he earned Defensive Line MVP honors. Singer had this to say about Agu's raw talent and athleticism.

"I clocked him at 4.75 and 4.76 in the 40-yard dash (there was no laser time). I watched him the rest of the day and was thoroughly impressed with his movement, size and advanced pass rush moves for someone with his experience."

Overall, Agu has a 5.7 ranking, the highest level for a three-star prospect given by Rivals and is the nation's 28th best "athlete" and the 49th best player in the state of Georgia.

Agu becomes the 17th commitment for Vanderbilt in the 2022 recruiting class.