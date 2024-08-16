PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1EVkJLSjNYMUcwJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLURWQktKM1gxRzAnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1EVkJLSjNYMUcwJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

De'Rickey Wright convicted by brotherhood to return to Vanderbilt

Joey Dwyer • VandySports
Staff Writer
@joey_dwy

It took awhile, but Vanderbilt safety De'Rickey Wright was convinced.

As Wright worked towards graduation on West End he looked ahead to his final season under the bright lights at Texas A&M, where he verbally committed to out of the transfer portal, something wasn't right. Something was missing in College Station.

De'Rickey Wright returned for a fifth season at Vanderbilt after entering the transfer portal.
De'Rickey Wright returned for a fifth season at Vanderbilt after entering the transfer portal. (Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Wright kept feeling the pull of teammates like CJ Taylor's words, they wanted him back. They wanted to finish what they started.

The Gadsen, Alabama, native wasn't so sure, though. What he'd went through in 2023 had worn him down.

Vanderbilt's week zero game against Hawaii and the beginning of its week one contest was highlighted by Wright being around the ball, making plays on it and breaking out. That didn't last long, though.

It was never the same after that.

"Last year man, it was a tough one," Wright said. "Messed up my ankle the second game of the year and having to deal with that and getting shot up almost every game and being in the training room almost every day, it was really tough on me emotionally as well as physically."

As Wright reflected on that season, he realized that he went through it with guys that he couldn't bear leaving yet.

After some prodding, his mind was made up.

"They kinda talked me into it, I realized those are my brothers," Wright said of his teammates' role in his decision to return to Vanderbilt after entering the transfer portal. "We're brothers for four years, but it's also like we're brothers forever too. We did a lot of hard stuff together, a lot of grinding...I just wanted to finish it out with them.

"I came here for a reason, to be on a mission."

The mission is the same for Wright as it was when he arrived on campus ahead of the 2020 season. Year five in a familiar place looks unfamiliar to Wright in some ways, though.

The jersey number is different, the position is more oriented towards the field rather than the boundary, the roster is different. Wright's role could be, too.

“We just have a bunch of guys that are kinda looking for what that role’s gonna be, De’Rickey’s a part of that conversation,” Lea said. “His game experience and his football intelligence help him. Like I said; I think he’s a guy that you can do a lot of different things with on third down so we’ll be excited to see him featured in those packages too.”

Regardless of role, Wright is determined to finish what he started years ago on West End and to brings his vision of the program to life in his last ride.

"Like I said; we came in with a mission, to line up with what coach Lea's got and to hopefully be able to bring it to fruition."

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNjYiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3ZhbmRlcmJpbHQucml2YWxz LmNvbS9uZXdzL2RlLXJpY2tleS13cmlnaHQtY29udmljdGVkLWJ5LWJyb3Ro ZXJob29kLXRvLXJldHVybi10by12YW5kZXJiaWx0IiwKICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6 ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkbTog JypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rp b24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNj cmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJz Y3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRo ZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2 ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWlt Zy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0 QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4K ICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20v cD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZ2YW5kZXJiaWx0 LnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGZGUtcmlja2V5LXdyaWdodC1jb252aWN0 ZWQtYnktYnJvdGhlcmhvb2QtdG8tcmV0dXJuLXRvLXZhbmRlcmJpbHQmYzU9 MjAyMjczMzE2NiZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3Jp cHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=