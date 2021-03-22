Zunk didn't waste anytime in taking advantage of his opportunity to play in the SEC and receive a top-notch education.

The Commodores were the first power five school to extend an offer to the 6-foot-6, 230-pound prospect a week ago on March 16th.

Assistants Inoke Breckterfield and Jovan Haye played key roles in the recruitment of Zunk, who likes the experience of both coaches.

"Coach Breckterfield seems like an awesome and very experienced coach that it would be awesome to work with," Zunk explained. "Coach Haye obviously has lots of experience too as a former pro player and it’s a fun time talking. He has a great sense of humor and you feel very comfortable talking to him."

Zunk chose the Commodores over the likes of Troy, Yale, and Dartmouth. He was also hearing from Harvard and Princeton.

Zunk has evolved into a rising prospect in the United States after beginning his football journey just two years ago in his home country of Germany.

So far, he's having a lot of fun learning the game.

"I started playing football a little over two years ago in February 2019," Zunk said of his journey. "I used to play basketball. Before my season here this fall, I played one season back in Berlin and then got in touch with this organization called European Elite. They gave my film to who’s now my head coach and he liked it and offered me to come over to the US to play at Rabun Gap. It’s a very different game it’s way more physical and way faster but at the same time way more fun."

For Vanderbilt, they see a ton of potential in Zunk's raw size and skillset.

"They said they like me for all that I’m bringing. The fact that I’m a little inexperienced is rather a good thing than an issue. What they like about me is the size and athleticism that I’m bringing that they can work with."

Zunk becomes the third defensive commitment for Vanderbilt on Monday, joining CPA (Tenn.) linebacker Langston Patterson and Pinson Valley (Ala.) linebacker BJ Diakite.