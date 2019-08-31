News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-31 22:37:18 -0500') }} football Edit

Defensive report card

Sean Williams • VandySports
@SeanW_Rivals
Recruiting Editor

Third-ranked Georgia kicked off their season on Saturday night with a 30-6 win on the road at Vanderbilt. VandySports.com takes a closer look at how the Commodores' defense performed against the Bu...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}