What went right

Vanderbilt seemed to finally make some things happen in terms of its disruption. The Commodores forced a turnover a turnover, recorded three sacks and eight tackles for loss.

That disruption gives it something to build on, particularly its young players. Plays like that can snowball into positive momentum and can keep a team in games it shouldn't be in.

Even without CJ Taylor, Vanderbilt's defense does have some playmakers and length.

What went wrong

Vanderbilt got punched in the face on the first drive of the night, that drive lasted just 99 seconds and resulted in Ole Miss leading this one off with a touchdown.

That set the tone for the rest of the night, Ole Miss pushed Vanderbilt around for much of the outing.

The Commodores had largely done well in either the passing game or the running game, but on Saturday it felt as if Ole Miss was rolling in both areas.

Lane Kiffin's team finished with 254 passing yards while also having 177 rushing yards to complement the passing game.

Vanderbilt's defense also gave up 12 "big" plays on the night that sparked the explosive Ole Miss offense.

The same issues that have arisen all season for Vanderbilt continued to haunt it on Saturday night. It has to tackle better, generate more pass rush and have better secondary play.

Grade: D +

Vanderbilt's defense gave it some good things in terms of disruption but ultimately allowed too many explosive plays to give itself a chance to win.

The Commodore defense did enough to have a chance in some circumstances but it would've taken an incredible performance by its offense.

Defensive MVP: Langston Patterson

Patterson had nine total tackles, a sack, three tackles for loss and interception and a forced fumble.

The Vanderbilt linebacker was a standout on a defense that didn't have many.