What went right:

Clark Lea’s impact was felt immediately today. Bryan Longwell tipped a pass from Kyron Drones that fell into the hands of freshman Glenn Seabrooks on the Hokies’ second offensive drive. Seabrooks is the first Vandy defensive lineman with a pick since Nate Clifton last season vs. Alabama A&M.

Then, in the second quarter, Randon Fontenette made a crucial 3rd down tackle that held the Hokies to a field goal attempt. That was a situational win for Clark Lea’s defense.

With just over a minute left in the 3rd quarter, Khordae Sydnor recorded a huge sack on Drones to hold the Hokies to yet another field goal.

With 1:36 to play, De’Rickey Wright made what might’ve been the play of the game. On 3rd down, he made a diving deflection on a Kyron Drones pass that gave the ball back to the Commodores.

What went wrong:

There were a few mistakes, but they weren’t costly.

In the first half, CJ Taylor and De’Rickey Wright both dropped interceptions, which could’ve given Pavia and the offense great field position to add to the lead. The halftime lead was 17-3, but easily could’ve been 24-0 if Wright’s interception was caught.

The first big play from the Hokies’ offense came with 3:38 left in the 2nd quarter. Jaylin Lane caught a screen pass from Drones that went for 24 yards. Shortly after, Vandy got a stop on third down courtesy of Randon Fontenette.

Penalties:

With under 30 seconds until halftime, Miles Capers committed an unnecessary roughness penalty by throwing Kyron Drones to the turf after a sack. Meanwhile, late in the 3rd quarter, Langston Patterson was called for unnecessary roughness on Kyron Drones that extended a drive for the Hokies.

Injuries:

Unfortunately, Khordae Sydnor went down in the 2nd quarter with what appeared to be an ankle injury. He limped off the field with help from trainers, but returned in the 2nd half. Meanwhile, De’Rickey Wright’s injury might’ve been more serious.

To begin the second half, the Hokies marched down the field on a 6-play, 83-yard drive that featured a busted coverage and a 24-yard TD run from Bayshul Tuten off the left side. That drive cut the lead to 17-10 with 12:42 to play in the 3rd quarter.

Then, to begin the 4th quarter, Kyron Drones marched the Hokies down the field on a 7-play, 76-yard drive, with relative ease too. The Commodores sent blitzes, but Drones recognized them and made plays.

Grade: C -

Defensive MVP: Fontenette

Like throughout fall camp, he was everywhere again today. Whether he was blitzing or making open-field tackles, he was busy making his presence felt. He was quieter in the second half, but was still consistently around the football and affecting plays.