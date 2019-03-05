Despite the bitter cold, Vanderbilt's offense reached new heights on Tuesday.

Center fielder Pat DeMarco hit a grand slam as part of a 13-run third inning, as Vanderbilt blasted Davidson, 24-2, at Hawkins Field on Tuesday afternoon.

It's the most runs the Commodores (10-2) have scored in their 1,035 games under coach Tim Corbin.

It's also the most VU scored since beating Valparaiso, 24-0, in 1991.

Oddly enough, Davidson coach Rucker Taylor was part of Corbin's first VU team in 2003. His Wildcats dropped to 6-4.

DeMarco’s grand slam over the big wall in left, in the third inning off right-hander Noah Tacac, highlighted the day. The sophomore was 2 for 4 with three runs scored and six batted in.

Second baseman Ethan Paul had three hits and five RBIs.

Starter Chance Huff went six innings, giving up two runs (both earned) while striking out seven and walking three. He picked up the win.

It also marked the debut of highly-touted pitcher Austin Becker, who was spectacular in fanning eight over three innings of work. The freshman walked two and threw 49 pitches and was credited with a save.

The Wildcats made five errors and threw 122 pitches before registering the first out in the third and 158 before that frame was over.



The game started at 1:02, and the first pitch of the fourth didn’t come until 2:55.

Vanderbilt scored five runs with two outs in the first.

DeMarco started it with a bases-loaded walk. Paul continued it with a bases-loaded liner on a 3-1 pitch that rolled to the wall for a bases-clearing double. Third baseman Harrison Ray then lined a single over second for the last run, all coming off starter Blake Hely.

The start time was moved from 4:30 to 1 due to the cold. The game-time temperature was 34 degrees, and temperatures are expected to dip into the 20s after sunset.