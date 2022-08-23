Depth chart breakdown: defense

Vanderbilt released its depth chart for its football opener with Hawaii; here's a look at things on defense.

Defensive line/star position

The same unit that needed to get bigger and stronger anyway took a big off-season hit with Daevion Davis's knee injury and Devin Lee's lisfranc injury. Davis is the 'Dores best defensive lineman and would have started in the middle while Lee, who has bulk the Commodores desperately need, would have challenged for a starting role or at a minimum backed someone up. Coach Clark Lea indicated on Tuesday (in the video at the bottom) that neither will play in the opener and hinted that Lee may be back sooner, which is no surprise as he appeared to be further along in his rehab in fall camp. Lea also said that Brayden Bapst (who could a handful of snaps on the edge) is questionable for the opener. There was better news elsewhere as Christian James (who missed the first two weeks of camp) punctuated his return by seizing a spot inside. He'll start next to Nate Clifton, who led the defensive line in snaps a year ago and generally played well; Clifton and James could flip spots at times, with Malik Langham unsurprisingly winning the other inside spot. Transfer Myles Cecil and Kevo Wesley, the latter of whom is a converted offensive lineman who moved up the depth chart late in camp, are backups. The situation at star isn't idea, as the Commodores are riddled with inexperience and health concerns therel. Miles Capers had the job coming into camp and held it before a season-ending injury last week. This came about two weeks after the Commodores moved Elijah McAllister out of that spot and back to end on the other side, which leaves veteran Michael Owusu as the starter. However, true freshman Darren Agu was pushing hard for more time before he also missed time in camp, leaving a path for another true freshman, BJ Diakate, who saw time there late in camp after missing the first few weeks with injury. As for early-fall-camp standout Yilanan Outtara, he failed to crack the school-issued depth chart, but it's not inconceivable he sees time at some point this season.

Linebacker

With apologies to the running back room, this is the team's best position as the Commodores have more depth and proven production here than anywhere else on the field. The best battle of camp came at one linebacker spot, where returning starter Ethan Barr (who led the team with three interceptions last year) is listed as a co-starter with Kane Patterson. Barr was voted one of eight team captains while Patterson has logged meaningful snaps at Clemson. Barr has a bigger frame but Patterson covers more ground sideline to sideline and this should be something close to an even timeshare. One of the two will start next to Anfernee Orji, the team's most decorated player who made several second- and third-team preseason All-Southeastern Conference lists. Orji sat out most of fall camp, which allowed Kane's brother, Langston Patterson, to see the field a lot, during which time he probably made more plays than any other true freshman. But Langston also saw some of that time due to Errington Truesdell (who had a good spring) being sidelined, and Truesdell appears to have secured that job going into the opener.

Defensive back/anchor