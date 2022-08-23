Depth chart breakdown: defense
Vanderbilt released its depth chart for its football opener with Hawaii; here's a look at things on defense.
Defensive line/star position
The same unit that needed to get bigger and stronger anyway took a big off-season hit with Daevion Davis's knee injury and Devin Lee's lisfranc injury. Davis is the 'Dores best defensive lineman and would have started in the middle while Lee, who has bulk the Commodores desperately need, would have challenged for a starting role or at a minimum backed someone up. Coach Clark Lea indicated on Tuesday (in the video at the bottom) that neither will play in the opener and hinted that Lee may be back sooner, which is no surprise as he appeared to be further along in his rehab in fall camp. Lea also said that Brayden Bapst (who could a handful of snaps on the edge) is questionable for the opener.
There was better news elsewhere as Christian James (who missed the first two weeks of camp) punctuated his return by seizing a spot inside. He'll start next to Nate Clifton, who led the defensive line in snaps a year ago and generally played well; Clifton and James could flip spots at times, with Malik Langham unsurprisingly winning the other inside spot. Transfer Myles Cecil and Kevo Wesley, the latter of whom is a converted offensive lineman who moved up the depth chart late in camp, are backups.
The situation at star isn't idea, as the Commodores are riddled with inexperience and health concerns therel. Miles Capers had the job coming into camp and held it before a season-ending injury last week. This came about two weeks after the Commodores moved Elijah McAllister out of that spot and back to end on the other side, which leaves veteran Michael Owusu as the starter. However, true freshman Darren Agu was pushing hard for more time before he also missed time in camp, leaving a path for another true freshman, BJ Diakate, who saw time there late in camp after missing the first few weeks with injury.
As for early-fall-camp standout Yilanan Outtara, he failed to crack the school-issued depth chart, but it's not inconceivable he sees time at some point this season.
Linebacker
With apologies to the running back room, this is the team's best position as the Commodores have more depth and proven production here than anywhere else on the field.
The best battle of camp came at one linebacker spot, where returning starter Ethan Barr (who led the team with three interceptions last year) is listed as a co-starter with Kane Patterson. Barr was voted one of eight team captains while Patterson has logged meaningful snaps at Clemson. Barr has a bigger frame but Patterson covers more ground sideline to sideline and this should be something close to an even timeshare.
One of the two will start next to Anfernee Orji, the team's most decorated player who made several second- and third-team preseason All-Southeastern Conference lists. Orji sat out most of fall camp, which allowed Kane's brother, Langston Patterson, to see the field a lot, during which time he probably made more plays than any other true freshman. But Langston also saw some of that time due to Errington Truesdell (who had a good spring) being sidelined, and Truesdell appears to have secured that job going into the opener.
Defensive back/anchor
There was more shuffling in the secondary than anywhere on the roster as the staff moved pieces frequently to get its best players on the field. The one constant is Max Worship (who had a nice camp) keeping his job at strong safety after starting all 12 games last season.
One thing most (all?) pundits didn't anticipate was that BJ Anderson and Tyson Russell would starter at corner, but each held the job from the moment fall camp opened through its ending. Anderson has barely played since 2019 due to injuries but gives the 'Dores length and athleticism there. Russell stood out last fall camp as one of the better athletes in the freshman class of 2021 and translated that into production over the summer.
It's no shock to see Jaylen Mahoney and De'Rickey Wright starting, but each saw a role change. Mahoney probably had the best spring and fall camps of any defender on the team and was going to play somewhere; in most of camp that was at nickel corner but the senior saw more time at safety late in camp.
Wright missed all of spring practice due to being in the transfer portal, but he's probably the defense's most talented player and for that reason began camp as the safety starter aside Worship. Perhaps due to his 6-foot-4, 230-pound size as well as the general lack of a pass rush, Wright starts 2022 at the anchor spot, which is the hybrid linebacker/defensive line position.
However, Wright's move to anchor nudged CJ Taylor out of the starting lineup. The second-year player made one play after another in fall camp and will help when he's in there. The anchor position generally came off the field in nickel situations but that may not be the case now that Mahoney has moved to safety given how athletic Wright and Taylor are.
A ton of other Commodores saw time in fall camp across the secondary. Connecticut transfer Jeremy Lucien (widely considered a favorite to start) is probably Vandy's best non-anchor defensive back who isn't starting and should see plenty of time. Veteran Justin Harris has bounced between corner and safety throughout his career and starts the season as a backup corner; he could see time at nickel. John Howse IV exited spring practice as a safety starter and played well in fall camp, losing the job through no fault of his own.
Meanwhile, Chase Lloyd is a co-backup with Steven Sannienola at the other safety spot, but Sannienola (a true freshman) could have an edge there. Lloyd played in every game a season ago. Second-year player Marlen Sewell also cracked the depth chart at safety but could have a hard time seeing much time.
True freshmen Jeffrey Ugochuckwu and Truedell Berry also cracked the depth chart; Berry's emergence over freshman classmates Jameson Wharton and Gumbo Gaskins was a mild surprise given the reps each were seeing late in camp. Another 2022 recruit, safety/nickel Ja''Dais Richard, was on the two-deep early in fall camp but was sidelined for all but the first few days. It wouldn't be a surprise to see any of the three play this season.