Depth chart breakdown: offense

Here's Vanderbilt football's depth chart on offense for the Hawaii game, with thoughts on each position to follow.

Quarterbacks

It was no surprise that Mike Wright was the starter; coach Clark Lee essentially announced that at SEC Media Days weeks ago. What was a surprise, though, was that last year's starter Ken Seals is now the No. 3 behind freshman AJ Swann, who reported to campus in January. While Wright's running ability won him the job, Seals seemed to be the best in fall camp at mistake-avoidance, which you'd expect from the most experienced quarterback on the roster. So what happens if the Commodores find themselves in a tough spot late in a game with Wright out, given that may not be the best spot to break in a true freshman? Lea seemed to allow for some leeway in that spot (see video at the bottom). As for Swann, that could be some foreshadowing of Vanderbilt's future at that position. The Commodores signed three freshmen (the others being Drew Dickey and Walter Taylor) but Swann was the only one of the freshman able to challenge for early playing time. Swann was mistake-prone in fall camp but also has a howitzer for a right arm and made plenty of big-time plays down the field with it, too.

Running back

Ray Davis was debatably Vanderbilt's best player in fall camp, so, no surprise that he won the job. Davis, who missed most of last year with an injury, can do everything you'd ask of a back and could be primed to go over 1,000 combined yards from scrimmage this fall. Davis could even line up in the slot from time to time. The battle for the backup went down to the wire between Patrick Smith and Rocko Griffin, both of whom had good camps. Smith appears to be the more talented of the two backs and seemed to get more reps at the end of fall camp. Griffin looked improved, but Smith out-averaged him 4.4 to 3.7 yards per carry a year ago, so that was probably the right call. All three will be used as pass-catchers, too. Freshmen Maurice Edwards and Chase Gillespie aren't listed, but each got plenty of time in fall camp. Edwards reported in January and with a staff-timed 4.4 in the 40, is probably the fastest back of the group.

Receivers and tight ends

Will Sheppard was Vanderbilt's best receiver last year and was again in fall camp. Sheppard is primed for a nice year and is even listed as the team's primary punt returner, too, a development that didn't happen until late in camp. Quincy Skinner won the other non-slot receiving job, which wasn't much of a surprise except that Skinner missed a lot of fall camp late, which left that job in doubt. The biggest surprise of the group was walk-on Wilson Long's winning a spot on the two deep... unless, of course, you saw Long in practice catching about everything in sight. Long was a former walk-on quarterback at TCU and a good athlete and truly did earn the job in camp. Jayden McGowan enters the opener in a time-share for first-team reps with veteran Devin Boddie, who finished fourth on the team in catches (29) and yards (263) a year ago. McGowan is the team's fastest player and certainly made "wow!" plays at time, but needs to work on consistency, something that Boddie seems to have down at this point. In a mild upset, Gamarion Carter isn't listed on the two-deep, but should play some. Logan Kyle could also see some time. Tight ends Ben Bresnahan and Gavin Schoenwald will be on the field together frequently and should see more targets than last year. True freshman Cole Spence didn't make the depth chart, however, he's Vanderbilt's most athletic tight end and came on late in camp and could see the field some this year.

Offensive line