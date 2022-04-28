Dettmer, A&M top Vandy on Thursday

Texas A&M’s Nathan Dettmer held Vanderbilt to two hits in seven innings, as the Aggies defeated the Commodores, 5-1, at Nashville's Hawkins Field on Thursday.

The Aggies’ Kole Kaler led off the game with a home run off Vanderbilt starter Chris McElvain. A&M added another run off McElvain in the fifth and one off Patrick Reilly in the sixth and then two more that were charged to Reilly in the ninth.

Vandy was out-hit just 7-5 but again, situational hitting was an issue for the Commodores, who had just one extra-base hit (a Calvin Hewett double) and were 1-for-15 with men on.

Dettmer, who entered the game with a 35% ground-ball rate and a 2.70 ERA in Southeastern games, got 12 outs on grounders on Thursday and added six strikeouts in a 104-pitch outing. Lefty Jacob Palisch finished the final two innings for the Aggies.

Meanwhile, A&M (26-14, 11-8) hitters exhausted Vanderbilt pitchers, fouling off two-strike pitches time and time again and forcing McElvain from the game after 99 pitches. The junior walked four, and Reilly walked three while allowing three runs (all earned) in three innings.

Vanderbilt fell to 27-12 and 9-10 in the SEC.

Vanderbilt’s only run came when Enrique Bradfield Jr. walked, stole second and took third and home on ground-ball outs.

RBI singles in the fifth and sixth from Trevor Warner and Troy Claunch expanded the lead to two. In the ninth, Reilly gave up a walk and a single through second before hitting Dylan Rock.

Vanderbilt then pulled Reilly for Brett Hansen, who allowed a sacrifice fly to center and a double to left to Austin Bost for a 5-1 Aggie lead.

The Commodores, who won their series opener last week when McElvain and Christian Little no-hit Kentucky, have not decided on a starter for games two or three. Carter Holton has held the No. 2 role most of the year.