McGlockton averaged 10.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game in his sophomore season at Boston College before entering the portal.

The 6-foot-7 swingman had two points and eight rebounds in Boston College's 80-62 win over Vanderbilt in 2023-24.

McGlockton is Vanderbilt's sixth transfer commit of the cycle and its third from the ACC along with MJ Collins and Tyler Nickel, who both came from Virginia Tech.

The Boston College transfer is also one of three transfers in the class that averaged double figures at their previous stop, he's the only one in the class to do that at the power five level.

McGlockton started all 36 games for Boston College this season and averaged 29.9 minutes per night. The rising junior has two years of eligibility remaining as he enters West End.

Breaking down McGlockton's game:

McGlockton won't be Vanderbilt's star, but having an upperclassman with his skillset who has proven to be a factor at the high major level.

The 6-foot-7 forward is physical, efficient and a real threat on the glass. Vanderbilt's newest addition is about as solid of a dirty work guy as it has had in recent memory.

McGlockton's inside-out offensive skillset at 6-foot-7 is almost unconventional in a sense for the modern game, but it was effective this season as he shot 57.5% from the field on 7.2 attempts per game and 63.8% from 2-point range.

That mark from inside the arc was top 75 in the country.

The Boston College transfer attempts 67% of his field goals at the rim through working mismatches in the post, cutting and facing up. The junior transfer also shot 67% around the rim in 2023-24.

That's largely a result of some real tenacity and aggressiveness around the rim as well as good instinctual cutting.

McGlockton isn't heavily guarded around the 3-point line or at times the midrange, but the 6-foot-7 swingman did shoot 36.7% from beyond the arc on 1.7 attempts per game.

That's not enough to declare the Boston College transfer a stretch four, but if he can make enough shots from out there it could be a real step for Vanderbilt's floor spacing.

Perhaps the biggest indicator of McGlockton's dirty work ability is his 6.3 rebounds per game and more specifically his 2.6 offensive rebounds per game, which ranks just outside the top 100 in the country.

Vanderbilt's newest addition isn't an excellent defender and was below average in some metrics, including fouls per game, but does have nice size and some decent lateral movement on that end.

The Commodores will need to help McGlockton to find a way to cut his fouls and to keep more guys in front of him. McGlockton has proven to be a decent enough shotblocker for his position with a 3% block rate as well as .8 per game, though.

It's unclear what a more sped up offense that contrasts the slow-paced Boston College attack will do to McGlockton's game, but it feels as if his skillset will provide some things that Vanderbilt can't get elsewhere.

How McGlockton fits:

McGlockton will have a role, based on his past it seems as if that will be a significant one.

It feels as if the starts may be harder to come by for McGlockton at Vanderbilt than they were at Boston College, particularly if the Commodores add another true big man, but he will certainly be in the mix for them.

The fact that a rising upperclassman that started every game for an ACC game last season and is healthy isn't a foregone conclusion to start at Vanderbilt seems to be a testament to the success of this offseason.

The primary role for McGlockton will primary come at power forward as a glue guy that has some potential to be a dirty work player with a more advanced skillset.

At Boston College, the 6-foot-7 forward played alongside a true big that could step out and shoot in Quentin Post. That indicates that Vanderbilt coach Mark Byington may be able to play him alongside Ven-Allen Lubin, Jaylen Carey and perhaps another transfer big man.

The addition of McGlockton, assuming he was brought in to play power forward, also indicates that perhaps Byington is emphasizing physicality and rebounding at the four rather than someone who will give a small-ball look and can step out and shoot it.

Reading some tea leaves also indicates that perhaps this addition makes a path to Colin Smith's return more difficult to see unless another transfer big isn't added to the roster.

In any case, McGlockton is a nice addition that seems to be about what Byington has harped on his players being about.