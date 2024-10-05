Diego Pavia believes Vanderbilt can go "anywhere we want" after Alabama win

That mindset will only be amplified coming out of Vanderbilt's stunning win over No. 1 Alabama on Saturday.

It believes that the standard for its program is winning games like this, not merely being in them.

Nashville, TENN-- Vanderbilt believed it all along, but now has some authority to back up its words.

"Anywhere we want to," Pavia said when asked where Vanderbilt can go this season. "Only Vanderbilt football can beat Vanderbilt football. We just gotta stay the course."

Pavia feels as if he and his teammates effectively stayed the course after losses to Georgia State and Missouri and were rewarded for it on Saturday.

Despite a 22.5-point line, Pavia and his teammates held confidence as they walked on to the field at FirstBank Stadium on Saturday.

They got the fruit for their labor with a win

"I feel like the outside is shocked but Internally we knew what we could do," Pavia said of Vanderbilt's win. "Any given Saturday anything is possible."

On Saturday the supposed impossible became possible. Pavia wants to continue shocking people.

"I love Vandy," Pavia said. "That's what I came here for, I came here to win. Our ultimate goal is to go to the college football playoff...this is just a step in the way."