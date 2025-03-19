East Region Rapid Preview

1 Duke
Kenpom Ranking: 1
Future #1 pick Cooper Flagg leads Duke to another #1 seed, let’s see if they can make it to San Antonio to try and beat Auburn a second time.
2 Alabama
Kenpom Ranking: 6
Grant Nelson’s injury looming large for the fast paced shooting specialists. Not just a football school anymore.
3 Wisconsin
Kenpom Ranking: 13
Not your father’s Wisconsin if you haven’t watched this team, they like to run and shoot!
4 Arizona
Kenpom Ranking: 14
Feisty team lead by Caleb Love, yes that one, I know it’s shocking he is still here
5 Oregon
Kenpom Ranking: 11
Top 30 team in both offensive and defensive efficiency
6 BYU
Kenpom Ranking: 24
No Pope, no problem? Cougars look to get first tournament win since Pope’s arrival.
7 Saint Mary's
Kenpom Ranking: 22
Fundamental, defensive, and offensive rebounding. Won the regular season but still couldn’t get the WCC tournament title.
8 Mississippi State
Kenpom Ranking: 32
If you like basketball games where it looks like they brought the football team over, boy do I have team for you. Watch them if you enjoy great team defense.
9 Baylor
Kenpom Ranking: 29
Senior trio lead by Jeremy Roach trying to get Baylor back to National Title contenders
10 Vanderbilt
Kenpom Ranking: 49
First year head coach Mark Byington and his stable of point guards hope to make a splash in first tournament appearance since 2017.
11 VCU
Kenpom Ranking: 30
Won 18 of last 20, Max Shulga was A10 player of the year
12 Liberty
Kenpom Ranking: 62
Top 5 3 point shooting team who also is top 5 in defending the 3
13 Akron
Kenpom Ranking: 66
MAC Champs, entering game on seven game winning streak and 21 out of 22
14 Montana
Kenpom Ranking: 157
Great shooting team who had 4 out of 5 starters on Big Sky 1st or 2nd team
15 Robert Morris
Kenpom Ranking: 139
Enters tournament on 10 game win streak and 16 of 17
16 Mount Saint Mary's/American
Wednesday night’s 16 seed play-in game. No relation to the Saint Mary’s also in this region