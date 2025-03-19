East Region Rapid Preview

1 Duke

Mar 1, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) reacts after scoring against the Florida State Seminoles during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Blue Devils won 100-65. (Photo by © Zachary Taft-Imagn Images)

Kenpom Ranking: 1 Future #1 pick Cooper Flagg leads Duke to another #1 seed, let’s see if they can make it to San Antonio to try and beat Auburn a second time.

2 Alabama

Kenpom Ranking: 6 Grant Nelson’s injury looming large for the fast paced shooting specialists. Not just a football school anymore.

3 Wisconsin

Kenpom Ranking: 13 Not your father’s Wisconsin if you haven’t watched this team, they like to run and shoot!

4 Arizona

Kenpom Ranking: 14 Feisty team lead by Caleb Love, yes that one, I know it’s shocking he is still here

5 Oregon

Kenpom Ranking: 11 Top 30 team in both offensive and defensive efficiency

6 BYU

Kenpom Ranking: 24 No Pope, no problem? Cougars look to get first tournament win since Pope’s arrival.

7 Saint Mary's

Kenpom Ranking: 22 Fundamental, defensive, and offensive rebounding. Won the regular season but still couldn’t get the WCC tournament title.

8 Mississippi State

Kenpom Ranking: 32 If you like basketball games where it looks like they brought the football team over, boy do I have team for you. Watch them if you enjoy great team defense.

9 Baylor

Kenpom Ranking: 29 Senior trio lead by Jeremy Roach trying to get Baylor back to National Title contenders

10 Vanderbilt

Kenpom Ranking: 49 First year head coach Mark Byington and his stable of point guards hope to make a splash in first tournament appearance since 2017.

11 VCU

Kenpom Ranking: 30 Won 18 of last 20, Max Shulga was A10 player of the year

12 Liberty

Kenpom Ranking: 62 Top 5 3 point shooting team who also is top 5 in defending the 3

13 Akron

Kenpom Ranking: 66 MAC Champs, entering game on seven game winning streak and 21 out of 22

14 Montana

Kenpom Ranking: 157 Great shooting team who had 4 out of 5 starters on Big Sky 1st or 2nd team

15 Robert Morris

Kenpom Ranking: 139 Enters tournament on 10 game win streak and 16 of 17

16 Mount Saint Mary's/American

Wednesday night’s 16 seed play-in game. No relation to the Saint Mary’s also in this region