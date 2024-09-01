The veteran quarterback isn't shy, Vanderbilt likely couldn't have done what it did as its offense stepped on the field down 27-20 with two minutes to go on Saturday if he was.

Nashville, TENN-- Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia walks and talks with a different confidence than just about anyone.

"I told coach [Tim] Beck ‘just put the ball in my hands,'" Pavia recalls of the moments before that drive." I just feel like I’m the best player in the country and I’m here to show it and that’s what I want to do week in week out and whatever it takes to win that’s my mentality every single week I step on the field."

Pavia brought that edge into that game defining drive in which Vanderbilt had its back against the wall and finished it with an eight-yard touchdown pass to Sedrick Alexander.

Before that drive Virginia Tech had come back from a 17-0 deficit and took the lead on a 62-yard touchdown pass. Bigger than that, it looked as if the Hokies had demoralized Vanderbilt. It looked as if it was over.

It certainly would've been with last year's Vanderbilt team. A difference between that team and the 2024 team: that one didn't have Pavia.

“The biggest complement I can pay him, and I speak on behalf of the team when I say this, when the ball is in his hands you’re never out of the fight," Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea said. "We say in this program belief is a practice and that means your actions no matter the circumstances should reflect the deep belief you have that you're gonna come out with a positive outcome and Diego embodies that in everything he does."

Pavia, unlike many, wasn't surprised by that positive outcome on Saturday. The New Mexico native is used to being doubted and counted out, though.

The now-Vanderbilt quarterback remembers and embraces that.

"I’m not really supposed to be here, Pavia said. "I’ve been doubted, I had no offers out of high school, I had to walk on to a junior college so from here on out its a chip on my shoulder wherever I go.”

Pavia proved that he belongs on Saturday as he threw for 190 yards on 12-for-16 passing and a 216 passer rating while rushing for 104 yards. Bigger than all, Pavia stepped up to the moment time and time again when Vanderbilt needed him to the most.

The 6-foot quarterback was full of edge and moxy that sparked the rest of Vanderbilt's roster.

Pavia knows that a showing like that still won't be enough for some, though. Despite that he'll continue to push for a goal that he's had all along.