The Commodores dropped their fourth-straight game on Saturday in a fashion that wasn't all that dissimilar from the previous three.

A different fall Saturday with a different starting quarterback and a different theme yielded the same result; a loss in which Vanderbilt's opponent was in the drivers seat for most of the afternoon.

A contest that started out with a new-look Vanderbilt offense felt over at a similar time and in a similar way to last week's loss to Kentucky.

Last week, it was a costly interception from AJ Swann that halted all the momentum that the Commodores had and set Kentucky up for a touchdown. On Saturday, it was another momentum-halting interception that felt like it put the Commodores out of reach on Saturday.

This time it was Ken Seals who threw the interception.

It feels like it's the same result and the same story every week. A loss that makes you doubt where this is going. No matter how fast Vanderbilt starts, no matter the quarterback and no matter the environment.

What else can you expect when an offensive line struggles the way Vanderbilt's does, it can't get things going on the ground and it can't play complementary football on defense?

As Vanderbilt made its final push at this one it was a sack that ended it, something that felt fitting with the way it pass protected on Saturday.

It just feels like rinse and repeat with this group. Mistakes and slow starts cause late pushes to end up falling short, over and over again. Things won't get much easier the rest of the way, either.