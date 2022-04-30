DL target Elinneus Davis sets June official
Moorhead (Minn.) defensive tackle Elinneus Davis has set up an official visit with Vanderbilt the weekend of June 3rd.VandySports.com has more on Davis, his thoughts on the Commodores, and overall ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news