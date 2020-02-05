Donovan Kaufman signs with Vanderbilt
Despite being committed to Vanderbilt since June, Rummel (La.) safety Donovan Kaufman failed to sign with Commodores during the early signing period after his recruiting stock heating up in December.
Despite official visits to Florida State and Ole Miss in January, the four-star prospect stuck with his Vanderbilt pledge and has signed with the Commodores.
It was all-staff effort throughout Kaufman's recruiting process with the Commodores.
"I feel like I know them because we text so much and it's not just one coach recruiting me, it's like the entire staff," Kaufman told VandySports.com back in December. "I have probably every coaches phone numbers and those guys are just legit, straightforward, and down to earth."
Kaufman helped lead Rummel to a Division 1 state championship and was named Defensive Player of the Year in the state of Louisiana after tallying 112 tackles, eight sacks, four interceptions, six forced-fumbles, and six touchdowns.
After strong pushes from #FSU #OleMiss and #Baylor, Rivals250 DB Donovan Kaufman is sticking with #Vanderbilt @SeanW_Rivals @VandySportscom https://t.co/zY0a9KVXEO pic.twitter.com/pLyXU1fzsi— Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) February 5, 2020