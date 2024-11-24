Drake pulls away from Vanderbilt, wins Charleston Classic

Vanderbilt (6-1) got out-rebounded, 37-20, and had a late-game field goal drought of 5:38, as Drake (6-0) knocked off the Commodores, 81-70, in the Charleston Classic in Charleston, S.C., on Sunday night.

Drake’s starting backcourt of Bennett Stirtz (16 points, 11 assists, two steals) and Mitch Mascari (17 points, four rebounds, two steals) played the entire game, while Cam Manyawu (18 points, 11 rebounds, three blocks) was stellar on both ends.

Vanderbilt’s Jason Edwards had a game-high 26 points, and hit 11-of-12 free throws.

The good news for the Commodores: the defense showed up in spots, forcing 19 turnovers that included 10 steals (three by Tyler Tanner).

The bad news: Drake played smarter and harder. Its pack-line defense never allowed Vanderbilt to find an offensive flow for long (as evidenced by eight assists and 15 turnovers), shut down its outside game (4-of-21 3-pointers).

As for an inside presence, the Commodores’ big men, Devin McGlockton (four points, no rebounds) and Jaylen Carey (no points, two rebounds) provided little on either end and too many of Drake's 48 points in the paint came easily and at point-blank range.

Drake took a 43-37 lead—its biggest of the game to that point—after Daniel Abreu canned a free throw to cap a 6-0 run with 17:11 left.

After Vanderbilt’s 11th turnover—an Abreu steal from MJ Collins—the Bulldogs’ Tavion Banks converted a fast-break layup to make the lead 51-43 as the Commodores called time out.

Vanderbilt’s frustration continued when the Commodores forced a loose ball that kicked out to Tavion Banks, who hit about a 30-foot prayer just before the shot clock expired, putting Drake up 58-50.

An Edwards turnover led to a Stirtz fast-break lay-up on the other end, giving Drake its biggest lead of the night (65-53) with 3:51 left.

Vanderbilt never got closer than nine again.

Manyawu’s 16 points—he averaged just 8.2 points per game coming in—helped Drake to a 34-31 halftime lead.

The Bulldogs out-scored Vanderbilt in the paint (24-20) and out-rebounded Vanderbilt, 17-9.

Vanderbilt led 18-12 after Tanner’s 3-pointer with 10:09 left in the half.

But Drake went on a 10-4 run int he final 3:42 to close the half, with Mascari hitting the Bulldogs’ only two 3-pointers of the first half in that span.

Edwards led Vanderbilt with 14 first-half points.



