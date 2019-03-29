NASHVILLE, Tenn.—Vanderbilt's Ty Duvall and J.J. Bleday hit solo home runs, helping No. 5 Vanderbilt to a 4-2 win over 23rd-ranked Tennessee at Hawkins Field on Friday evening.

Vanderbilt pitchers Drake Fellows, Zach King and Tyler Brown combined to allow seven hits, six being singles.

VU (21-5, 5-2 Southeastern Conference) broke open a tie game in the seventh with a pair of runs to get its fifth-consecutive win.

UT’s Justin Ammons hammered the second pitch of the game out to right center for a 1-0 advantage.

Duvall evened things in the third, leading off with a home run that hit the top of the big wall and bounced over.

After Fellows got out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam with no damage thanks to a nice play by second baseman Harrison Ray, VU took its first lead when Bleday crushed a Garrett Stallings pitch well out to right.

Landon Gray’s ground-out in the sixth tied the game. Vanderbilt third baseman Jayson Gonzalez kept the Vols (20-7, 2-5) from going ahead with a diving stop of a Jake Rucker grounder, followed by a dart to first, for the third out.

Gonzalez then singled hard the other way to right off hard-throwing right-hander Andrew Schultz, scoring Paul as VU re-took the lead. Bleday took a bases-loaded walk from Schultz for another run.

King and Brown shut things down from there.

Game 2 is now scheduled for 12:30 Central on Saturday. It was originally scheduled for 8.