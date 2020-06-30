Vanderbilt added a big piece in the offensive backfield on Tuesday evening when Hoover (Ala.) running back Dylan Betts-Pauley announced his commitment to the Commodores.

The three-star prospect has held an offer from Vandy for well over a year and chose the Commodores over the likes of Kansas, South Carolina, Tennessee, and UAB.

"It offered me a future," Betts-Pauley said of his decision. "Great academic program and I play in the SEC...no brainer."