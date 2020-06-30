Dylan Betts-Pauley is a Commodore
Vanderbilt added a big piece in the offensive backfield on Tuesday evening when Hoover (Ala.) running back Dylan Betts-Pauley announced his commitment to the Commodores.
The three-star prospect has held an offer from Vandy for well over a year and chose the Commodores over the likes of Kansas, South Carolina, Tennessee, and UAB.
"It offered me a future," Betts-Pauley said of his decision. "Great academic program and I play in the SEC...no brainer."
Betts-Pauley has been on West End multiple times throughout the past year and running backs coach Tim Horton has played a big part in the recruiting process of the 6-foot, 220-pound talent.
"He's a really good guy," Betts-Pauley recently VandySports.com about Horton. "I love his honesty and explaining the process. One thing he said that stuck, 'I'm here to build you up, that's my job.'"
The Alabama product is a bigger back, but one Horton sees being an all-purpose threat for the Commodores out of the backfield as a pass-catcher as well.
Betts-Pauley is the ninth overall commitment for the Commodores in the 2021 class.