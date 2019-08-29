Dylan Cardwell officially visiting this weekend
The Georgia Bulldogs football team will not be the only visitor from the Peach State this weekend. One of their top priorities in the 2020 Class will be on campus as well in an official capacity. D...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news