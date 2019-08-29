News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-29 20:10:39 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Dylan Cardwell officially visiting this weekend

Rx0vwqaddlcscejo9ugh
Dylan Cardwell is taking his official visit to Vanderbilt this weekend (https://rivals.com)
David Sisk • VandySports
Staff Writer

The Georgia Bulldogs football team will not be the only visitor from the Peach State this weekend. One of their top priorities in the 2020 Class will be on campus as well in an official capacity. D...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}