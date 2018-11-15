Disu spoke with VandySports.com Thursday night, and spoke about everything from what he liked about the coaching staff to what type of player he is.

He is ranked No. 121 by Rivals, and is rated as a four-star recruit. He stands at almost 6-foot-9, and weighs 200 pounds, and has a seven-foot wingspan. That frame along with his springy athleticism gives him a high ceiling. Take all of that into account, and his ranking could become much higher before Rivals releases its final list next spring.

Disu took his official visit to Vanderbilt over the Labor Day weekend and committed to the Dores shortly afterwards.

Dylan Disu became the second recruit of the day to sign a National Letter of Intent with the Commodores. He did that at a 5:00 P.M. ceremony at Hendrickson High School in Pflugerville, Texas, just a few hours after future teammate, Austin Crowley, put his signature on the dotted line.

The Vanderbilt basketball program had a very productive day on Wednesday, which was the opening day of the Early Signing Period.

"It is very exciting, " Disu opened when asked how it felt to be signing with the Commodores. "It is a culmination of everything I have worked to accomplish in basketball. All of my dreams are turning into reality right before my eyes."

Disu said he knew when he arrived in Nashville that Vanderbilt was he right place for him.

"When I took my official visit, I really liked the campus. A degree from there is prestigious. I fell in love with the coaching staff too. What they want from their players fits what I want to do. Their values fit my values. I knew it was where I wanted to be."

We asked Disu if there was one thing that stuck out to him that made the biggest impression. His answer was not one that a recruit gives everyday, but it isn't a different one than we were given from players like Darius Garland and Aaron Nesmith.

"Yes, it was the faith of the coaches, " Disu responded. "They are Christians like myself. That was important to me. I wasn't expecting them all to be like that. I've seen individual coaches who were, but I've never seen an entire staff who were men of faith."

Disu lives just outside of Austin which is very similar to Nashville, according to the Lone Star resident. Moving from the capital of Texas to the capital of Tennessee offers "no adjustments" Disu exclaimed. The congruent sizes of the cities and the live music scene make this a natural move for the high school senior.

Another fit that Disu sees is what Drew wants him to play on the hardwood. He has spoken with the staff about how he will be used and shared that with us.

"They play fast paced offense. That is what I do well. I have played on teams where they stand around in the half court and that didn't work out so well. I like to play at a fast pace. That opens up space for the shooters. They play positionless basketball. Coach Drew says he likes to have a lot of long rangy players. That is why he recruited me and Austin (Crowley). He said I will play the two through the four, and I can also guard multiple positions."

Disu also self-scouted himself for us which matched the type of player Drew is looking for.

"I can do a lot of things. I can catch and shoot. I working hard now on shooting off of he bounce. I can get to the rim, and if I'm double teamed on the drive, I can pass to the open teammate. I can also guard the one through the four. I have versatility on both ends in high school and for the next level."

Disu has watched both of Vanderbilt's regular season games this season, and is liking what he is seeing from this group.

"I think they will be good. They have made some mistakes, but they haven't played together a lot yet. They played well down the stretch at USC. I think they are going to do good in the SEC."

After that, he is looking forward to contributing to the program starting next season.

"I can't wait to get on campus, and get to work."