Early Look: 2020 RB Targets
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
The big news for the Commodores came earlier this month when Ke'Shawn Vaughn announced he would return to West End for his senior season. Behind Vaughn, Vandy is expected to have the services of an...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news