VandySports - Ed Conroy and Michael Curry officially added to basketball staff

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt has added associate head coaches Michael Curry and Ed Conroy to the men’s basketball staff as announced Wednesday by head coach Jerry Stackhouse.

“Ed and Michael are two welcomed additions to our staff as we continue to elevate the program and build on the progress we have made,” Stackhouse said. “Their combined experience at the NCAA and NBA levels as well as their extensive knowledge of the game and ability to teach are invaluable and their leadership qualities both on and off the court will be a tremendous asset to our program.”

Conroy, who brings 30 years of college coaching experience, spent the last five seasons at Minnesota and served as head coach at Tulane from 2010-16 and at his alma mater, The Citadel, for four seasons. Curry has served as head coach for the Detroit Pistons and Florida Atlantic, and brings more than 20 years of basketball experience as a coach, player and front office executive.

Damany Hendrix will serve as the director of player development and Faragi Phillips takes on the role of director of player personnel.